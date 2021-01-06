Muppets fans are calling for a re-versioning of The Great Gatsby following the release of the book’s copyright.

F. Scott Fitzgerald 1925 novel has lost its US copyright after 95 years meaning it’s now available for fresh interpretations and adaptations in the public domain.

Fans of The Muppets have argued that it’s now time for a Muppets version of the popular story.

One Twitter user wrote: “Look, all I’m saying is: Muppets: The Great Gatsby”, while another said: “There’s no reason not to do the Great Gatsby with muppets now”.

“I don’t understand all these Great Gatsby public domain references to the actual book but I’m very much looking forward to the inevitable Muppets version,” said one fan. Another wrote: “Excited for the upcoming gatsby adaptations. gay gatsby, gatsby in space, the great gatsby 2: blood in the water, muppets adaptation of the great gatsby where kermit plays nick.”

It’s not clear where the idea sprung from exactly but the Muppets have previously repurposed famous literature for film including Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol (1843) for The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992).

A couple of years ago eagle-eyed fans spotted that Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had inserted references to the Muppets in his books.

Readers spotted references to a Kermit Tully, who is the Lord of Riverrun. Another passage refers to an Oscar Tully, who is described as “greener, and cursed with the sort of prickly pride so common in second sons”, which fans have connected to Sesame Street’s Oscar The Grouch.

The last Muppets film was 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted, which starred Ricky Gervais,

Ty Burrell and Tina Fey alongside the usual Muppets cast.