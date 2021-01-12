Fans are digitally removing Donald Trump from ‘Home Alone 2’

Fans on social media have been removing Donald Trump from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in a series of new memes.

In light of the U.S. president facing impeachment proceedings, as well as his permanent ban from Twitter, a number of film fans have taken to social media to campaign for his removal from Chris Columbus’ 1992 film.

Trump was offered a cameo role in the film as Columbus shot a scene in the Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time and requested a small appearance in the film in exchange.

In the film, Trump gives Macaulay Culkin’s character directions in the lobby.

Last week (January 9) fans began to suggest a digital removal of Trump in the film on Twitter. Jakub Flasz wrote: “First Twitter, Home Alone 2 is next! Can someone call Christopher Plummer and see if he can replace him?”

First Twitter, Home Alone 2 is next! Can someone call Christopher Plummer and see if he can replace him? pic.twitter.com/ACEmmdfbYU — Jakub Flasz (@talkaboutfilm) January 9, 2021

Others followed Flasz’s lead, adding in cutout images of other candidates onto Trump’s frame in the shot of the film.

Dolly Parton, Keanu Reeves and Matt Smith have been among the names suggested to replace Trump, with one fan even suggesting an older version of Culkin himself should be in the running.

“Not only should we digitally remove Donald Trump from Home Alone 2, we should replace him with adult Macaulay Culkin,” Jesse Case wrote. “Just make that plot go off the rails.”

Not only should we digitally remove Donald Trump from Home Alone 2, we should replace him with adult Macaulay Culkin. Just make that plot go off the rails. pic.twitter.com/r4mObFZC37 — Jesse Case (@jessecase) January 9, 2021

NOW digitally replace the Home Alone 2 cameo with one of Dolly Parton 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/T1ATVSxfkC — Glen Scott (@glenrules) January 9, 2021

So I was reading about the bit in Home Alone 2 where Kevin stops to ask for directions and apparently people have been digitally removing Donald Trump and one thing sort of led to another. pic.twitter.com/wSR3JQuisf — reverend61 (@reverend61a) January 10, 2021

It comes after a large number of Trump supporters managed to force their way into the Capitol building last week, which caused the building, which is the seat of US Government, to be put into lockdown as politicians and nearby office buildings were evacuated.

Trump faced condemnation in the wake of the insurrection for firing up his supporters and continually disputing the U.S. election results – which is thought to be a key motive behind his supporters’ actions.

Discussing Trump’s outgoing presidency, Arnold Schwarzenegger said that “he will go down in history as the worst president ever”.

“He sought a coup by misleading people with lies,” the actor said. “President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.”