Fans hit out at Bradley Cooper for apparent Cillian Murphy diss: “No one wants an Oscar more than him”

Fans have criticised Bradley Cooper for an apparent dig he made toward Cillian Murphy.

Cooper made the comments in Variety‘s series ‘Actors on Actors’, where he appeared with Emma Stone. The director and lead actor of Maestro spoke to Stone about the preparation she did for upcoming film Poor Things.

Both Maestro and Poor Things took six years to make: “I feel like you couldn’t have made Poor Things if you didn’t have a tremendous amount of prep, and it’s the same thing with Maestro,” he said.

It was Cooper’s next comment that fans thought was directed to Murphy: “This wasn’t like you got a call, and in six months you’re going to do it,” he said. “This had to have taken years.”

Cooper’s remark coincides with the amount of time Murphy took to prepare for the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer. In an interview with NME, Murphy reportedly had six months to research the infamous theoretical physicist.

Fans have reacted to the conversation on X/Twitter. “This subtle oppenheimer shade cillian get behind me”, one user said. The tweet has gone viral, being viewed over 2.5 million times.

“there’s just no way this wasn’t like uh you got a call and then in 6 months you’re gonna do it” this subtle oppenheimer shade cillian get behind me pic.twitter.com/lZoWo1CWMI — timothèe chalamet’s bad PR strategy (@bey0ncebeytwice) December 9, 2023

Another user made a much more personal remark about Cooper: “My dad once said that no one in the history of movies wants an Oscar more than Bradley Cooper and it’s probably the most accurate statement ever”.

“That Directing nomination snub for A Star is Born after making all the necessary precursors really got to him I think,” one user replied. Check out more reactions to the moment below:

my dad once said that no one in the history of movies wants an Oscar more than Bradley Cooper and it's probably the most accurate statement ever https://t.co/eKopZifmYO — Will (@SilentDawnLB) December 9, 2023

That Directing nomination snub for A Star is Born after making all the necessary precursors really got to him I think — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) December 9, 2023

I don’t see this as shade on Cillian Murphy. And I love Bradley Cooper. But just in case it is, let’s just leave here Daniel Day-Lewis’s touching explanation for why he does things the way he does: “Because I’m not a good enough actor to do it any other way.” https://t.co/FFlyu6u8EH — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) December 10, 2023

cillian is so successful and unbothered, it got others pissed for no damn reason — say gex (philosopher)🫧 (@MERCURIALCILL) December 9, 2023