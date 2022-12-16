NewsFilm News

Fans react to ‘Barbie’ trailer: “It’s going to change cinema”

The clip pays homage to Stanley Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

By Adam Starkey

The first trailer for Barbie starring Margot Robbie has received positive reactions.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Robbie as a version of the toy doll, who is shown in the trailer looming over a desert landscape in a sequence which parodies Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The short clip also shows brief looks at Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa, who all play different versions of Ken. You can check out the trailer above.

Advertisement

Barbie is going to change cinema,” one Twitter user wrote in response.

The trailer, which debuted on Friday (December 16), is set to be shown before cinema screenings of Avatar: The Way Of Water. “Sneaking into the Avatar movie to watch the Barbie teaser just to walk out and go to Bones & All,” another wrote.

You can check out more reactions below.

Advertisement

Others in the cast include Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Scott Evans.

Gerwig co-wrote the screenplay for Barbie with frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach (White Noise), while Robbie serves as a producer.

Barbie is released in cinemas on July 21, 2023, which is currently the same day as Christopher Nolan’s next film Oppenheimer.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement