Fans react to ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ trailer

Indiana Jones 5 has been officially named Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny in the film’s first trailer – check it out below.

Directed by James Mangold (Logan), Indy’s fifth outing has been described as the final installment in the series. It’s the first entry not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who serves as an executive producer alongside George Lucas.

Along with Harrison Ford, the film’s cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

The trailer riffs on many classic scenes from Indiana Jones’ past, featuring falling boulders, plenty of Nazi takedowns and a whip versus gun fight reminiscent of the sword versus gun scene from 1981’s Raiders Of The Lost Ark. A de-aged Ford also appears in a brief shot, suggesting flashbacks might play an integral part to the story.

Speaking in the trailer, Jones says: “I don’t believe in magic, but a few times in my life, I’ve seen things. Things I can’t explain. And I’ve come to believe it’s not so much what you believe, it’s how hard you believe it.”

You can check out some reactions to the trailer below.

Ford previously confirmed this would be his last outing as the character, after footage debuted at Disney’s D23 Expo back in September.

“Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure,” Ford said at the event. “But they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is released in cinemas on June 30, 2023.