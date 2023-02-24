Fans react to news of new ‘Lord Of The Rings’ films in the works

Warner Bros and New Line have signed a deal to make more Lord Of The Rings films, but not everyone is happy about it.

Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO, David Zaslav, announced on an investors’ call on Thursday that a deal had been brokered to make “multiple” films based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s books. The cost of the deal with Embracer Group, the Swedish gaming company which acquired the rights to most of Tolkien’s world last year, has yet to be revealed.

The films will be developed through New Line Cinema, which produced the original trilogy directed by Peter Jackson between 2001 and 2003.

The fans, however, don’t appear to be so thrilled about it. “The Lord of the Rings has no remakes. The Lord of the Rings needs no remakes,” one Twitter user insisted.

“The Jackson Lord of the Rings movies were perfectly good and aren’t particularly old. Basically make it the Simarillion, unabridged, or don’t bother,” said another Twitter user.

“I will never know the amount of confidence that it would take to look at Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and think ‘Yeah, I can follow that,’ added journalist Daniel Dockery.

Author Scott Lynch found an irony in the new films being made: “The Lord of the Rings is fundamentally about reconciling oneself to loss and the passing of all known things, so I suppose it’s grimly hilarious that it’s gonna be vivisected and extruded into endless franchise content for another couple decades,” he tweeted.

“One does not simply make new Lord Of The Rings movies,” another Twitter user said.

Elsewhere, a refuse collection service in Brighton called ‘Lord Of The Bins’ was recently ordered by lawyers to change its name after being accused of being in breach of trademark laws.

As well as being asked to change the firm’s name and website, they say they’ve also been asked to ditch their company slogan, “one ring to remove it all”.