Fans have been sharing Timothée Chalamet’s birthday message to his Dune co-star Zendaya, which you can read below.

For the actress’ birthday yesterday (September 1), Chalamet, who plays Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sci-fi film wrote a message on Twitter.

“Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I’ve met on my short journey,” he began. Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon.”

Advertisement

“happy birthday Zendaya, hope your day is beautiful, friend…”

In response, Zendaya said she was “bout to make me tear up over here man.”

She continued, “Thank you for this, I appreciate you very much…”

Yo, you bout to make me tear up over here man, thank you for this, I appreciate you very much… https://t.co/vbRMTQZK6e — Zendaya (@Zendaya) September 1, 2020

Explaining what to expect of Villeneuve’s upcoming epic, based on Frank Herbert’s novel, Timothée Chalamet recently told Empire about filming in the Wadi Rum desert to recreate the world of the book. “That part of the Wadi Rum is so awe-inspiring, you might as well be getting chased by that cliff in the background,” he said.

“It wasn’t a green-screen or anything. That’s one of the most thrilling parts of the book and the movie. We had the sketches. That was a lesson for me. On a Call Me By Your Name or Beautiful Boy it can be counterintuitive to see the storyboards because then maybe you limit yourself based on a camera angle or whatever. It’s the opposite [here] because, for a sequence with the sandworm chasing you, I could never imagine that.”

Advertisement

Dune is due for release on December 18.