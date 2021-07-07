Fans think Hugh Jackman is teasing the return of Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has been teasing a return to Wolverine, fans believe.

The actor played the X-Men character across nine films, seemingly hanging up his claws with 2017’s Logan.

Two images that were shared to Jackman’s Instagram Story yesterday (July 6) have now raised suspicions among fans that he might be returning to the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first was an image of Boss Logic artwork of a Wolverine claw, while the second saw Jackman posing next to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and boss of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney and Marvel currently own the rights to the X-Men franchise following Disney’s merger with Fox in 2019, so a new project could be in the works in the future.

However, every film in Phase 4 of the MCU has already been announced, so a new X-Men project would be unlikely to arrive until 2024 or 2025.

Check out Jackman’s post here:

Hugh Jackman posted these pics to his Instagram story today 👀 #Wolverine with Kevin Feige?? pic.twitter.com/qnUc7ucsqI — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) July 5, 2021

In other Marvel news, Blade actor Stephen Dorff recently hit out at Black Widow by saying that he was “embarrassed” for Scarlett Johansson.

“I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” the actor recently told The Independent.

“It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett!”

He went on: “I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”