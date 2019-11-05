‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ to officially start production in spring 2020

The upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ spin-off will take place in Brazil

Following several production delays earlier this year, Warner Bros. has confirmed that the third instalment of its Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts, will officially begin filming next spring.

According to Deadline, the third Fantastic Beasts film will be set in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It will see the return of the series’ original cast, including Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore) and Ezra Miller (Credence/Aurelius Dumbledore).

Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler, who play Queenie Goldstein and Jacob Kowalski, respectively, are also set to appear in the third movie. Last October, it was confirmed that Johnny Depp will reprise his role as the antagonist wizard, Gellert Grindelwald.

Another familiar face returning to the Potter franchise is Jessica Williams’ Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, who will have a more prominent role in the forthcoming film. Hicks is a teacher at the American magic school Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and had a brief appearance in the second movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

Production for the third Fantastic Beasts instalment was originally slated to begin July this year, but was postponed following criticisms of The Crimes Of Grindelwald. In March, Warner Bros. boss Kevin Tsujihara admitted that “the second film didn’t perform as well as the first,” and that they were determined to “get it right” with the third movie.

The as-yet-untitled third film will be helmed by David Yates and produced by David Heyman, Steve Kloves and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling. It is expected to arrive November 12, 2021.