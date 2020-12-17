Fantastic Beasts 3 star Mads Mikkelsen has said he hasn’t spoken to Johnny Depp about replacing him.

The Hannibal actor was cast as Gellert Grindelwald in the forthcoming third film in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise, taking over from Depp who was asked to resign by Warner Bros after losing his libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

When asked whether he had spoken to Depp about the character, Mikkelsen replied: “No, I don’t know him,” when talking to AP Entertainment. “I’ve met him once. I wish I had his phone number, but unfortunately that’s not the case.”

He added: “There’s nothing else I can do, to be honest. The only approach I can have is connect the bridge between what he did and what I’m gonna do and then we’ll see what lands.”

First reacting to the role last month, Mads Mikkelsen said that “Job wise, it’s obviously super interesting and nice.”

He explained that plot-wise the team is “still working it out” and added: “There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own.”

Regarding Depp’s exit, Mikkelsen said: “It’s also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish both of them the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon.”

The third Fantastic Beasts film, still untitled, is due for release in July 2022 and is currently in production.