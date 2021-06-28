NewsFilm News

‘Fast And Furious’ actors wanted Phoebe Waller-Bridge to edit film’s script

"Her British, ironic humour would add a lot"

By Ella Kemp
Vin Diesel's crew returns to save the world in 'Fast & Furious 9'. CREDIT: Universal

Fast And Furious stars Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster have said they wanted Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to join the franchise to punch up the script.

Brewster told The Hollywood Reporter that she and Rodriguez were considering reaching out to Waller-Bridge, before she was announced as co-writer on the new James Bond film No Time To Die.

“I would see Phoebe Waller-Bridge to join,” Brewster said when asked about her dream collaborators for the franchise.

“It’s funny, because Michelle and I were talking about her right before she started writing for Bond. We were like, ‘She would be so awesome.’ And then we were like, ‘Damnit! They snagged her.’”

‘Fast & Furious 9’. CREDIT: Universal Studios.

The actor went on: “I think she would be great, because Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) bring so much humour. Which I think you need. There’s so much intensity within the film and so many times you watch these six-minute action sequences and you are just like dying.

“And then Roman and Tej will lighten it up. I feel like Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s British, ironic humour would add a lot.”

Reviewing the new filmNME wrote: “It all accelerates towards a genuinely thrilling finale that pivots between full-throttle action and intense sentimentality, making Fast & Furious 9 feel a bit like a bear hug from your gruff older brother after you’ve nearly chucked up on a roller coaster.

“Like so many things in the F&F franchise, it shouldn’t work but somehow does. Here’s to the next billion dollars at the box office.”

‘Fast & Furious 9’ is in UK cinemas now

