These are the favourites to sing next James Bond theme

The bookies’ favourites for who will sing the next James Bond theme song are in.

Harry Styles is currently in the top spot with fellow male British pop singers Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi following. Elton John is also in the running.

William Kadjanyi, political analyst at Star Sports, updated The Daily Mail with the latest odds. “With the next James Bond film being discussed more and more, it seems increasingly likely that Harry Styles, one of the biggest names in music today, could be the voice we hear in the opening titles of the next Bond film,” he said.

“And this is not forgetting Ed Sheeran, whose music has already appeared in the likes of The Hobbit, at 8/1 and the ever-popular Lewis Capaldi, following closely behind Styles in the market at 10/1.”

Styles sits at 7/1 odds while John comes in fourth at 12/1 odds.

Memorable contributions to the spy franchise’s theme songs over the years include Shirley Bassey‘s ‘Goldfinger’ (1964) and ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ (1974), Adele‘s ‘Skyfall’ (2014), Paul McCartney & Wings‘ ‘Live And Let Die’ (1973), Garbage‘s ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999) and Carly Simon‘s ‘Nobody Does It Better’ (1977).

The public’s choice for the next 007, meanwhile, has been revealed.

Idris Elba was named last month the UK’s top choice to play the next Bond, according to a poll.

Conducted by William Hill Vegas, the nationwide survey polled 3,500 Bond fans, asking them to name their ideal pick to take over from Daniel Craig, whose tenure as 007 came to an end with No Time To Die.

Elba, who has previously been linked with the role, emerged at the very top of the list with 17.5 per cent of the public’s vote.

His fellow long-term frontrunner Tom Hardy came just behind on 16.6 per cent, narrowly ahead of Henry Cavill on 16.5 per cent.

In other news, former James Bond director Martin Campbell has said that he was sceptical of Daniel Craig playing the role of 007.

Campbell directed 2006’s Casino Royale, which was Craig’s first film in the role after taking over from Pierce Brosnan.

Speaking to The Express, Campbell explained why he was a little hesitant to cast the actor in the legendary role, largely owing to his physical differences from previous Bonds.

“My only reticence with Daniel… he was really a superb actor, there’s no doubt about that… it was the fact that with people like Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan was that they were all traditional looking Bonds,” Campbell said. “All handsome guys, all sexy, all very attractive to women and so forth.

“Daniel was obviously tougher and ruggeder, but he wasn’t a traditional handsome guy,” he added. “So I just thought about that for a minute and apart from that, absolutely it was always him.”