‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ star Alan Ruck reprises role in new advert

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star Alan Ruck has returned to his role as Cameron for a new TV advert.

Ruck, who also plays Connor Roy in HBO‘s Succession, played the titular lead character’s hapless friend in the classic 1986 film.

In a new advert for LiftMaster, who sell a gadget that opens your garage door remotely and can be monitored via cameras, two kids recite a scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, planning to take their dad’s car out for a ride.

Cameron then uses the contraption in the advert, via his smartphone, to keep an eye on them and stop them from using the car. See the advert below.

Ruck and the cast of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reunited earlier this year as part of Josh Gad’s web series ‘Reunited Apart’.

The Frozen actor has been bringing the casts of famous movies back together for a series of lockdown webcam specials, including The Goonies, The Lord of the Rings and Ghostbusters.

Ruck was joined by Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara and Jennifer Grey from the John Hughes cult classic. The episode ended with a tribute to Hughes, who died in 2009, with a number of other stars from across his films – including Molly Ringwald, Steve Martin, Catherine O’Hara, Michael Keaton, Judd Nelson and Anthony Michael Hall – recreating lines.

Back in 2017, Stranger Things star Joe Keery recreated Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in another advert, this one for Domino’s pizza.