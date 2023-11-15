Films coming out this week: every cinema release to know about

After eight years away, The Hunger Games headlines the big cinema releases of the week with a new prequel instalment.

Adapted from the books by Suzanne Collins, the film series gave Jennifer Lawrence her breakout role as Katniss Everdeen across four films – ending with 2015’s The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

A fifth entry hopes to spark the same YA zeitgeist once more, bringing back series director Francis Lawrence alongside a fresh-faced cast. For those who’d prefer to volunteer as tribute for literally anything else, there’s some other standouts hitting the big screen this week.

What films are out in UK cinemas this week?

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – November 17

Set 64 years prior to the first film, this prequel depicts the events that lead Coriolanus Snow (originally played by Donald Sutherland) to become the tyrannical leader of Panem. Tom Blyth plays the young Snow, who is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) in the upcoming 10th Hunger Games. While it has split critics, those already invested will likely find something to mine from this origin story.

Saltburn – November 17

After her breakout feature film debut with Promising Young Woman, director Emerald Fennell’s follow-up is another dark comedy thriller blend. It follows Oxford University student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) who is invited by his aristocratic schoolmate Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) to his eccentric family’s Saltburn estate. Prepare for some off-kilter humour and a standout supporting cast, including Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant.

Thanksgiving – November 17

Halloween might be over but one slasher has reason to miss the scary season. After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious serial killer named John Carver arrives in Plymouth, Massachusetts with a bloody plan for Thanksgiving. The film, directed by Eli Roth, is based on a mock trailer of the same name from 2007 film Grindhouse – in the same vein to Machete and 2011’s Hobo With A Shotgun.

May December – November 17

Ahead of its release on Sky Cinema from December 1, this black comedy-drama has a limited run in cinemas. From director Todd Haynes (Carol, Dark Waters), this film follows actress Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman) who travels to Georgia to study the life of controversial woman Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore) who she is set to play in a film.

Billy Idol: State Line – November 14

The first ever gig staged at the Hoover Dam is given the spotlight in this concert film. Billy Idol performed at the location along the Colorado River on April 8 this year, alongside special guests Alison Mosshart, Steve Jones and Tony Kanal. This film combines his two unique sets: a full band performance at sunset and an acoustic set at the foot of Hoover Dam on the roof of the powerhouse.

What are the best films still in cinemas?

Anatomy Of A Fall

Sandra Hüller stars as a writer who is out to prove her innocence in her husband’s death in this courtroom drama thriller.

Killers Of The Flower Moon – check out NME’s five-star review

Martin Scorsese’s western crime drama focuses on a series of murders in the Osage Nation in the 1920s, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The Marvels – check out NME’s three-star review

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel joins forces with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) in this superhero sequel.

*All the above are UK release dates.