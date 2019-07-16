‘Final Fantasy VII’ soundtrack to be released on vinyl next year

Along with the upcoming 'Remake' game

Final Fantasy VII‘s soundtrack will be given the vinyl treatment next year, it has been announced.

Earlier this month, the music from the hit video game series was made available via streaming platforms. Developer Square Enix released the collections to services including Apple Music and Spotify.

Now, Japan Today have reported that material from Final Fantasy VII and the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake – due to arrive March 2020 – will be pressed onto special vinyl.

As the publication notes, the new game will be presented as a multi-disc title – mirrored by the LP collection coming on two records. The first picture disc will feature a CG render of the original Final Fantasy VII protagonist Cloud, with the second boasting modern Remake imagery.

The limited pressing vinyl is set for release on January 31 and pre-orders are now being taken. Check out the image below and find more details here.

A previous pressing of the Final Fantasy VII soundtrack almost a decade ago sold-out almost instantly upon its release. The LP still brings in the big bucks on the online vinyl marketplace, Discogs.

In 2018, Katy Perry confirmed she would make a surprise appearance in a Final Fantasy game, as well as unveiling a new song to tie in with the release.

In December, Perry released her single ‘Immortal Flame’, which came as a direct tie-in to her appearance in the mobile video game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

In 2016, Florence + the Machine contributed new music to Final Fantasy XV. The cover of the Ben E. King classic ‘Stand By Me’ soundtracked one of the game’s trailers.