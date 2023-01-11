Finn Wolfhard releases new song ‘Pieces Of Gold’ as his character from upcoming A24 film

Finn Wolfhard has shared ‘Pieces Of Gold’, an original song from the multi-hyphenate’s upcoming A24 film When You Finish Saving The World, which he released under the name of his character (Ziggy Katz).

In the upcoming film – which is due to hit screens on January 20 – Wolfhard stars as a fictional indie and folk musician. Adopting his character’s moniker for the accompanying soundtrack, Wolfhard’s ‘Pieces Of Gold’ was released on a Spotify page credited to Ziggy Katz, with a bio that jokingly cites Elvis and Bob Dylan as influences.

The bio continues: “​​Streaming live from his bedroom in the midwest, Ziggy Katz is a global sensation… Katz refers to his style as ‘classic folk rock’ but is quick to add that he ‘hates labels’. The feeling seems to be mutual.” Credited alongside “Katz” is film composer Emile Mosseri.

Listen to ‘Pieces Of Gold’ below:

Prior to ‘Pieces Of Gold’, Wolfhard/Katz released an almost-wordless track titled ‘This Is Ziggy Katz’ on January 2.

Wolfhard – who has elsewhere ventured into music as part of The Aubreys and the now-disbanded Calpurnia – stars in When You Finish Saving The World opposite Julianne Moore. The film will mark the directorial debut of The Social Network actor Jesse Eisenberg, who also wrote the screenplay.

Speaking of The Aubreys (whose debut album ‘Karaoke Alone’ arrived in 2021) in an interview with NME, Wolfhard said the duo offers a good balance to his acting commitments. “[With acting], these are the stronger commitments in my life”, he said. “But I care about music just as much as I care about acting, so it’s hard for me to say ‘no’ to some things”.

Wolfhard is best known for his role of Netflix’s flagship series, Stranger Things. Yesterday (January 10), it was reported that he and some of his co-stars will receive over $7million for their roles in the fifth and final season of the sci-fi drama, a release date for which has not been announced.