Finn Wolfhard stars in new Henry James horror adaptation ‘The Turning’ – watch the trailer

A modern take on the classic 'The Turn of the Screw'

A trailer has been released for Finn Wolfhard’s new supernatural horror film, The Turning, which is a modern take on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn Of The Screw.

The Stranger Things and It star plays Miles, who lives with his sister Flora (Brooklynn Prince) in a mansion in rural Maine under the care of a newly hired nanny Kate, played by Mackenzie Davis (one of the stars of Black Mirror’s acclaimed “San Junipero” episode).

“Quickly though, [Kate] discovers that both the children and the house are harbouring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear,” The Turning’s official synopsis reads. Watch the trailer below:

A Universal Pictures production, The Turning was directed by Italian director Floria Sigismondi, who helmed 2010’s The Runaways as well as episodes of The Handmaids’ Tale and American Gods, not to mention her extensive list of music video credits.

Its script was written by Chad and Carey Hayes, the twin brothers whose screenwriting credits include House of Wax, The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2. The movie premieres January 24, 2020.

Besides The Turning, Wolfhard will also star in the next Ghostbusters movie. He recently appeared in The Goldfinch alongside Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort, and reprised his role as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things season 3.