A fire has broken out at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden where movies from the Harry Potter, James Bond, Fast and Furious, and Mission Impossible franchises were filmed.

Firefighters were today (July 11) continuing to tackle the huge blaze that started at the Hertfordshire studios at approximately 11.30pm last night (July 10).

BBC News reports that the set which had caught fire was not being used at the time and there were no injuries. A spokesman for Warner Bros added that the public studio tours, where fans can explore old sets and props from the Harry Potter films, were unaffected and were taking place as usual.

Residents living close to the site reported a “very strong smell” of smoke during the night [via Watford Observer].

Fifteen crews were sent to the scene when the fire broke out, a Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman told the BBC, with 18 crews attempting to contain and put out the blaze today. No cause for the fire has been announced.

Other movies made at the studio’s 80-hectare Leavesden complex include Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, The Dark Knight, and Sweeney Todd. All eight Harry Potter films were shot at the studios.

