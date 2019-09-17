First clip of ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ rips ‘Batman v Superman’

It's out in cinemas on October 15

A new clip mocking the heavily panned Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice movie has been released from the forthcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Over the summer, the first trailer for the reboot dropped featuring a slew of guest stars including Matt Damon, Val Kilmer, Method Man, Rosario Dawson, Chris Hemsworth, Ben Affleck and more.

Reboot is the follow-up to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and director and star Kevin Smith has described the upcoming film as “literally the same fucking movie all over again” while noting that it intended to be a parody of Hollywood’s obsession with sequels, remakes and reboots.

In the latest clip unveiled at the Saturn Awards by Jason Mewes (Jay), Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and former Batman actor Val Kilmer play the characters Blunt Man (Kilmer) and Chronic (Benoist) in a parody of the battle between the caped crusader and man of steel in Batman v Superman – right down to the use of a cannabis-based weapon similar to Batman’s kryptonite grenade. You can view the clip below and the original scene from the DC Comic film.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be released in cinemas from October 15.

Earlier this year, Smith posted a photo from the set of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and expressed how grateful he was to still be making films after suffering a heart attack back in February 2018.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Smith has been hired by Netflix to helm their forthcoming TV revival of He-Man-featuring Masters of the Universe.