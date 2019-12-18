First image of Emily Blunt in ‘A Quiet Place’ 2 released

The first official image of A Quiet Place: Part II has been revealed. See it below.

The sequel to the 2018 horror film, which stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski (who also directed the movie), wrapped production in September.

In A Quiet Place, Blunt and Krasinski play Evelyn and Lee Abott, a couple who have to protect their family from extra-terrestrial creatures who hunt using their acute sense of hearing. As a result, the Abbotts have to live in near-complete silence.

In the new photo, released December 17, a determined Evelyn leads her children, swaddled baby included, through the wilderness.

Plot details of A Quiet Place: Part II have been scarce, though Blunt and Krasinski did hint in an interview last November that it would likely still focus on the Abbott family and take place after the events of the first movie – something the official photo confirms.

“I think actually it’s now what’s the next chapter and what happens next,” Blunt had said. “I think people feel very invested in this family.”

New additions to the cast of the A Quiet Place sequel include Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The film will arrive in theatres March 20, 2020.