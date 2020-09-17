A first-look image of Johnny Flynn as David Bowie in Stardust has been released – check it out below.

The film, an unauthorised biopic about Bowie in 1971 mapping his infamous US tour and the creation of the Ziggy Stardust persona, has set a UK premiere date at Raindance Film Festival.

The first screening will take place at a socially-distanced opening night gala in London on October 28 with the film’s director Gabriel Range in attendance.

Check out the new image here:

Stardust will not include any of Bowie’s songs, as the musician’s son Duncan Jones previously said the family had not granted any rights.

“Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic… I would know,” wrote Jones on Twitter.

He added: “I’m not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn’t know. I’m saying that as it stands, this movie won’t have any of dads music in it, & I can’t imagine that changing.

“If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, that’s up to the audience.”

Flynn wrote and recorded an original song for Stardust, titled ‘Good Ol’ Jane’ and intended for it to sound like “an early, lost [Bowie] song that people haven’t heard.”

“This was the first time I was writing a song as the character,” Johnny Flynn told NME, “You can hear BBC sessions from this period and live radio sessions and you can tell what an influence early Velvet Underground records were, he was often trying to copy Lou’s voice as well.”

NME gave Stardust four stars, praising the film for “delving deep into the genesis of an icon” despite the lack of Bowie’s music.