First look: Christian Bale revealed as Frankenstein’s Monster in ‘The Bride’

Maggie Gyllenhaal has revealed a first look at Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s Monster and Jesse Buckley as a reanimated corpse in her upcoming movie The Bride.

Gyllenhaal, for whom this will be her second directorial outing after 2021’s The Lost Daughter, shared the images on Instagram following a recent camera test for the Warner Bros. period film.

The actress-turned-director captioned the post simply: “Meet The Bride and Frank,” along with a black heart emoji.

The Bride takes place in 1930s Chicago and offers a spin on the iconic Frankenstein story. Buckley plays a murdered young woman who, after being revived, surprises her creators as she lusts for romance and ignites a radical social movement.

Starring opposite Bale and Buckley are Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Annette Bening. Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher is also on board.

Gyllenhaal’s first directorial outing, Netflix‘s The Lost Daughter, earned three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best supporting Actress (Buckley) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Bride isn’t the only Frankenstein movie on the way. Guillermo del Toro is also currently filming his own adaptation, starring Euphoria and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi as the iconic monster.

It was previously announced that Oscar Isaac will play the role of Victor Frankenstein in a cast that also includes Mia Goth (Pearl) and Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained), as well as All Quiet on the Western Front’s Felix Kammerer.

Filming on del Toro’s Frankenstein, which is being produced by Netflix, began in February. It will be the Mexican director’s first feature film since 2022’s Pinocchio, and his thirteenth directorial feature overall. He won the Academy Award for Best Director for 2017’s The Shape of Water, which also picked up Best Picture.

Gyllenhaal’s The Bride is set to be releases in cinemas October 2, 2025.