First look: Check out the first images of ‘Coming 2 America’

The first images for Coming 2 America have just been released – take a look below.

Eddie Murphy will be reprising his role as King Akeem from the 1988 film directed by John Landis, starring alongside Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones.

Coming 2 America will be directed by Craig Brewer (Dolemite is My Name) from a script by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield.

The plot description for the new film reads: “Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.”

Check out some new stills from the film here:

Describing the new film, Murphy said in a statement: “This is the perfect time to return to Zamunda because it’s been a while since we’ve had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy.

“Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now.”

Coming 2 America will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.