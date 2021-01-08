First look images at Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film ‘Army Of The Dead’

The first images from the set of Zack Snyder’s forthcoming Netflix zombie movie Army Of The Dead have been released.

Army Of The Dead, which is set for a 2021 release on the streaming platform, sat in development for 10 years at Warner Bros. before Netflix purchased the distribution rights and got production underway last year. It’s now been confirmed as a film franchise.

In the first photos from the movie Snyder is seen using a film camera inside a burnt-out vehicle, while in another shot actors Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell converse in a what appears to be a tense scene.

Elsewhere, in another image, the group of mercenaries at the story’s centre are seen at the entrance of a bunker that’s replete with cash and weapons.

Snyder, who is preparing to release his director’s cut of Justice League in March, spoke to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday (January 6) about his jump from working with Warner Bros. for years to Netflix.

When asked about the little interest in Army Of The Dead at Warner, Snyder revealed it was largely down to taste and budgeting. “They didn’t want to spend that kind of money on a zombie movie,” Snyder told the publication, “or just didn’t take it that seriously. I was always like, ‘Look guys, this is more than [just a zombie movie],’ but it fizzled out.”

Snyder made his directorial debut with Universal’s 2004 remake of Dawn Of The Dead remake before he jumped to Warner Bros. in 2006 with 300. He stayed with the studio for Watchmen (2009), Sucker Punch (2011), Man Of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman (2016) and Justice League (2017).