James Wan has shared a first look at The Conjuring 3 – check it out below.

The filmmaker is returning to direct the third film in the rebooted franchise, which is called The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

In a video shared by Warner Bros, Wan and the upcoming film’s two stars, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, who starred in the first two films, give fans a look behind the curtain of the sequel.

“I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two Conjuring films,” Wan says in the video. “It should be more on a whole different level, something that we’ve never explored before in the Conjuring world.”

Check it out here:

Describing the plot of the new film, the two actors explained the real-life parallels with their characters, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The plot synopsis explains: “One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

“The trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, this was an internationally-renowned case,” Vera Farmiga adds in the video, “which was the first time in the history of law in the United States that…”

“…that demonic possession was used as a reason for committing manslaughter,” Patrick Wilson continued. “You’re in for a much different ride than you’ve been on in other Conjuring films.”

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is set to reach cinemas worldwide on June 4, 2021.