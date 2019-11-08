A trailer arrives on Monday

The first stills of Scoob!, Warner Bros’ upcoming animated movie in the Scooby-Doo franchise, have been released, ahead of a trailer arriving Monday (November 11). See them below.

Scoob! – directed by Tony Cervone – has been in development since 2013, and will be the first movie in the Hannah-Barbera franchise since the live-action movies, 2002’s Scooby-Doo and its 2004 sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

The first stills from the movie were published by Fandango yesterday (November 7). See them below.

The plot of the new Scooby-Doo movie will reportedly focus on how the gang of teenage detectives and their lovable Great Dane – namely, Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby – met and came to form Mystery Inc.

According to Fandango, the Mystery Inc. crew “must foil a diabolical plot revolving around a ghost dog known as Cerberus, discovering Scooby’s secret legacy and their own epic destiny along the way”.

Frank Welker will voice Scooby-Doo, as he has done since 2002. Will Forte will voice his best friend, Shaggy. The rest of the crew will be voiced by Zac Efron (Fred), Gina Rodriguez (Velma) and Amanda Seyfried (Daphne). Other members of the cast include Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs.

Scoob! will premiere in the US on May 15, 2020, a two-year delay from its initial release date of September 2018. A UK release date has not been confirmed.