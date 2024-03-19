First look images of Timothée Chalamet playing Bob Dylan emerge

The first look at Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan has been revealed.

The Dune actor was seen on the New York City set of James Mangold’s upcoming biopic about the influential artist, in full costume.

Sporting a typical ’60s look, complete with a paperboy hat and a guitar case in hand, the 28-year-old debuted his look as the ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright’ singer. See the image (courtesy of Variety) below.

The biopic, which is currently titled, A Complete Unknown, after lyrics in Dylan’s song, ‘Like A Rolling Stone’ will also star Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman and Edward Norton. It will feature some of Dylan’s contemporaries, including Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie.

The movie is set to explore Dylan’s transition to using the electric guitar in the ’60s, his rise to fame, and subsequent achievement of icon status in the folk-rock music industry.

It was confirmed by Mangold that Chalamet will sing in A Complete Unknown, with the Little Women actor having showcased his vocal abilities in the recent musical movie, Wonka.

Speaking to Collider last year, Mangold (Walk The Line and Girl, Interrupted) said: “It’s such an amazing time in American culture, and the story of Bob’s — a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years.”

He continued: “First being embraced into a family of folk music in New York and of course kind of outrunning him at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.

“It’s such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene.”

In a recent interview with his Dune: Part Two co-star, Austin Butler, Chalamet said he would like Butler’s version of Elvis Presley from the Baz Lurhmann hit, Elvis, to appear in The Complete Unknown.