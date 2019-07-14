Sadly there's not yet any images of Bill Murray as a veteran Pete Venkman.

The director of the new Ghostbusters film, Jason Reitman, has shared an exclusive first picture from the set on social media. You can see the image below.

Sharing the new on-set picture yesterday (July 13), Reitman captioned the image “The family’s all here.”

The photo shows Reitman standing with his dad and original Ghostbusters’ director, Ivan Reitman, as well as Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace, who will all star in the upcoming movie.

With its small town setting, nostalgic aesthetic (Grace is styled like a mini Egon Spengler) and casting of Wolfhard, the image hinted of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

The film, still only known as Ghostbusters 2020, began filming earlier this week in Calgary, Canada. The filming coincided with news that the film’s action will primarily take place away from New York City and centre around a small town.

A new plot synopsis described it as “a sequel to the original classic” which “centres on a family that moves back home to a small town where they learn more about who they are.”

In a recent interview, Reitman said the film will blend horror with comedy and a “love letter to the original movie.”

He added: “This character came to me. She was a 12 year old girl. I didn’t know who she was or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack in her hand. And I wrote this story. This story began to form over many years actually. It started with a girl and all of a sudden it was a family. And eventually I knew this was a movie that I needed to make.”

A host of cast members from the original Ghostbusters movie have been either rumoured or confirmed to return to their original roles. Sigourney Weaver revealed her return in a recent interview and Dan Ackroyd, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray have also teased a return to their roles, although few details about what these may be have emerged as yet.

Last month (June 27), Paul Rudd was also confirmed to join the cast after tweeting “look who answered the call.” He added: “I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters. In fact I’m sliming myself right now.”

Original star Harold Ramis, who co-wrote the first two movies with Aykroyd and played the iconic role of Ghosbuster nerd Egon Spengler, sadly passed away in 2014.

In 2016, the Ghostbusters reboot proved divisive. The trailer for the reboot became the most disliked movie trailer in YouTube’s history and the film premiered to mixed reviews.