The first reactions to ‘It: Chapter Two’ are in

Pennywise is back...

The first reactions to It: Chapter Two have been revealed, and it’s splitting critics right down the middle.

Set 27 years after The Losers Club first defeated Pennywise, the sequel sees the now-adult gang returning to Derry once more after swearing a blood oath to defeat the titular demon if he should ever return.

While Andy Muschietti’s 2017 movie garnered widespread praise, it seems that the sequel is proving somewhat more divisive.

“It: Chapter Two is the biggest disappointment of the year. A dull & bloated mess that spends too much time rehashing things from the first film,” wrote Menzel.

“While there are a few good moments, the film ultimately lacks suspense and scares. The performances are also a mixed bag.”

Others argued that the film eventually impresses after a shaky start.

“#ITChapter2 has a rushed, clumsy first act & an odd lack of chemistry among the adult Losers. But it eventually finds its footing. This is a BIG movie—a go for broke horror blockbuster not afraid to make weird choices. Bill Hader steals the show,” wrote Slash Film’s Chris Evangelista.

“Several issues aside, this is one of the rare Stephen King adaptations that actually understands King’s voice and successfully translates it to the screen. It captures that unapologetic earnestness mixed with a kind of aw-shucks corniness that King does so well,” he added.

Evangelista’s praise of Bill Hader’s performance as Richie Tozier was also unanimous – with Sean O’Connell hailing it as Oscar worthy.

“It’s v. good, but not great. I liked it, but didn’t LOVE it. First movie is a tough act to follow,” he wrote.

“TWO is gruesome, strange but rarely scary. Nails important aspects from the book, but feels overlong. Cast is aces, though, & Bill Hader SHOULD be in Oscar convo.”

It: Chapter Two hits cinemas on September 6.