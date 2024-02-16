First reactions see ‘Dune: Part 2’ labelled as “the definitive sci-fi epic of a generation”

The first reactions to Dune: Part 2 have been shared, with some critics describing it as “the definitive sci-fi epic of a generation”.

The premiere for the Denis Villeneuve film – which is the sequel to the 2021 movie – was held in London’s Leicester Square last night (February 15), and stars the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and more.

Originally, the film was set to be released in cinemas last November, however, it was later pushed back to March 1 due to the strikes across Hollywood. Now, the first thoughts on the sci-fi project have been shared, and it seems to be drawing glowing reviews across the board.

In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Charlotte Rampling. Joining the cast for the sequel are Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken.

Taking to X/Twitter, Total Film’s Jordan Farley wrote: “Blown away by #DunePartTwo. Found it even more immersive, tactile and emotional than Part One. The clarity, heft and scale of the action is staggering. For me, the whole occupies a rarified place alongside The Lord of the Rings as the definitive version of a seminal text.”

FilmSpeak’s Griffin Schiller shared a similar sentiment too, describing it as “not only Denis’s magnum opus [but] the definitive sci-fi epic of a generation.”

“A tragic tale of blind fanaticism & corruption. A spectacular, soulful, awe-inspiring masterclass of aesthetics & mood beautifully echoing Paul’s turbulent journey. Left me speechless,” he added. The only thing I could think of leaving the theater is that some kid will watch #DunePartTwo & feel EXACTLY what I felt watching Revenge of the Sith in theaters In 05. A sweeping 00’s style epic blockbuster that takes your breath away, makes you believe in what movies CAN be.”

Others hailing Dune 2 as Villeneuve’s “magnum opus” include Total Film and BBC5 Live writer Emily Murray – who also described it as “a masterpiece” and having “truly remarkable filmmaking” – and Eric Eisenberg of Cinema Blend, who labelled it as “a magical experience”.

Elsewhere, Courtney Howard of Variety and The AV Club also expressed fondness for the sequel, writing: “#Dune2 is jaw-dropping, breathtaking & wildly exhilarating. It’s an adrenaline rush to the head & heart, soaring in its spectacle-driven action sequences as much as it sings in its refined, evocative stillness. Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya turn in singular work.

“Austin Butler is absolutely transformative, captivating & seductively evil. Yet another compelling performance from Dave Bautista. Rebecca Ferguson tears up the screen, rising to commanding power. Florence Pugh turns in career best work.”

Check out more reactions below.

Back in December, Villeneuve addressed fans who claimed there wasn’t “enough action” in Part One of the franchise, revealing that Part Two will be “more muscular” than its predecessor.

“The first movie was more meditative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture,” he said. “The second movie… it’s more of an action film than the first part. It’s more muscular.”

Similarly, last summer the filmmaker spoke of his hopes to make a third film in the sci-fi epic series based on the story of author Frank Herbert’s original 1965 novel.