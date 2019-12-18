The first teaser for ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ is here

Fans’ first glimpse at the sequel to A Quiet Place has just dropped.

A Quiet Place: Part II takes place after the events of the first instalment, an original thriller directed, written by and starring John Krasinski (The Office), opposite his wife Emily Blunt.

Plot details remain scant, as the first video snippet sees Blunt’s character, Evelyn Abbott on the move with her children Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Regan (Millicent Simmonds).

The full trailer is due on New Year’s Day, which should give more away in terms of where the story could go next. Watch the teaser below:

A Quiet Place: Part II also stars Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) in roles still undisclosed.

The first film saw Evelyn Abbott and her husband Lee having to protect their family from unknown alien creatures who hunt prey with their abnormally sharp hearing – meaning the Abbotts have to live in near-silence.

A Quiet Place received enthusiastic reviews, earning a Certified Fresh score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes standing at 95%, and the sequel was confirmed a mere matter of months after the release. Production wrapped earlier this year, when the first on-set photo was released.

A Quiet Place: Part II will be released in UK cinemas on 6 March, 2020.