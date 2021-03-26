The first trailer for James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ is here

The first trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has just been released – check it out below.

The new film will act as a “soft reboot” of Suicide Squad, the 2016 film which was directed by David Ayer.

Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, Viola Davis, and John Cena are set to star in the film, which is due for release on August 6.

Watch the full trailer here:

Sylvester Stallone recently joined the cast of The Suicide Squad, and shared the news in a now-deleted video on his Instagram account.

The actor then posted a screenshot of an article announcing his casting, captioning the post: “Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent.”

“Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is,” Gunn wrote on his own post sharing the news.

Gunn has previously teased the potential deaths of some major DC characters in the film. “In The Suicide Squad, some of the characters end up being good, some end up being terrible,” he said in an interview.

“They don’t just get in fights and say they’re going to kill each other, they actually do get in fights and kill each other. You really don’t know who’s going to live and who’s going to die. I was given full freedom to kill anyone – and I mean anyone – by DC.”