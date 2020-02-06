First trailer for ‘The Big Lebowski’ spin-off ‘The Jesus Rolls’ drops

A full-length trailer for The Jesus Rolls has dropped, offering a closer look at John Turturro’s upcoming The Big Lebowski spin-off.

Fictional character Jesus Quintana returns to the screen while acclaimed actor Turturro (also on writing and directing duties) reprises the role for another boundary breaking sex, crime and comedy escapade.

The Jesus Rolls details the story of Jesus getting out of prison and picking up free-spirited hairdresser Marie (Audrey Tautou) along the way with his friend Petey (Bobby Cannavale). The trio take on a very extravagant petty crime spree across the rural backroads of New York.

Part of the movie’s official synopsis reads: “A darkly funny, irreverent and freewheeling road movie, The Jesus Rolls is written and directed by Emmy winner and nominee John Turturro and pays tribute to the classic French farce Les Valseuses.”

The new film is based upon Bertrand Blier’s controversial sex comedy Going Places (1974).

It also brings together Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise), Christopher Walken (True Romance), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men).

The Jesus Rolls hits select theatres on February 28 and will be available on demand on March 6.