The movie stars Alexa Demie, Clifton Collins Jr. and Sterling K. Brown

The first trailer for the Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross-scored movie Waves has been released – watch it below.

Directed by Trey Edward Shults — best known for his work on It Comes At Night — Waves tells the story of two young couples as they navigate through the emotional minefield of growing up and falling in love.

Scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the movie stars Alexa Demie, Clifton Collins Jr. and Sterling K. Brown.

Watch the trailer below:

Waves arrives November 1, 2019.

Last month, it was announced that Reznor and Ross would be scoring new Pixar film Soul.

Disney debuted details of the new film at their D23 expo in Anaheim, California, and announced its voice cast would feature the voices of Questlove, Tina Fey, Jamie Foxx and more.

Meanwhile, Trent Reznor has finally acknowledged his contribution to Lil Nas X‘s ‘Old Town Road’, this after the song has been nominated for a 2019 Country Music Association Award.

His nomination comes after the viral hit’s remix – which recently became the longest-running US Number One of all-time – used Nine Inch Nails’ ’34 Ghosts IV’ as its base sample.