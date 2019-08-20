Colman might get her 'Fleabag' co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write her a role in Bond 25

Olivia Colman says she would love to appear in the new James Bond film – which is being written by her Fleabag co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Colman played the pretentious Godmother in the BBC sitcom. And the actor has now revealed that she’d love to work on Fleabag creator Waller-Bridge’s new project.

Asked if she would be interested in appearing in the new Bond, Colman told Entertainment Weekly: “Oh, trust me, I’ve tried. I’ve asked!”

Waller-Bridge and Colman first co-starred together in Margaret Thatcher biopic The Iron Lady in 2011, when Colman told Waller-Bridge she’d love to appear in her next project.

Colman is set to play the Queen in the third series of The Crown, which hits Netflix on November 17. The real-life Queen famously had a cameo in the special James Bond mini-film which was part of the Olympic Games opening ceremony in London in 2012.

Waller-Bridge joined the writing team of the new Bond film – which has the working title of Bond 25 – in April. She has since said that the movie will “treat women properly”, even if Bond himself doesn’t.

The new Bond film will be Daniel Craig’s last film as 007. It co-stars Rami Malek from Bohemian Rhapsody, and is directed by Cary Fukunaga, the Beasts Of No Nation filmmaker who took over when Danny Boyle dropped out due to creative differences.

Bond 25 is due in cinemas on April 8, 2020.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge this week announced her intention to write a brand new film once her work on Bond is complete. She told Hollywood Reporter she “woke up with this vision” of what the film would entail, jokingly adding that “I will blatantly end up being in it.”