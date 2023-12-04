Florence Pugh gets hit in the eye by object thrown at CCXP 2023

Florence Pugh has been hit in the eye by an object thrown on stage at a CCXP 2023 in Brazil.

The Oppenheimer star shared the stage with her Dune: Part 2 co-stars at CCXP to promote the upcoming sci-fi film, when she was hit in the eye by an object thrown from the crowd. It is currently unclear if the throw was intentionally aimed for Pugh or what the object was.

In footage captured and shared online, Pugh can be seen taken aback and wincing after being hit in the eye by the object. Similarly, her cast mates – Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and more – are also shocked by the incident and can be seen attending to Pugh.

Advertisement

Watch the incident below.

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/aWB7J0gOyV — Timmytea (@timmostea) December 3, 2023

Pugh is now the latest person to be hit by an object onstage. Fans throwing objects onto the stage has become a trend in recent months that many artists have publicly taken issue with. Back in June, Pink was left shocked at her BST Hyde Park concert after a fan threw a bag of her mother’s ashes on the stage. Like Pugh, Harry Styles was also hit in the eye during his concert in Austria in July.

Since then, Lil Nas X briefly stopped a show in Stockholm to deal with the unexpected arrival onstage of an artificial sex toy, and Bebe Rexha required stitches after she was hit in the face by a mobile phone at a New York show. Steve Lacy chose to smash one thrown at him.

Numerous other artists have called for concertgoers to stop throwing things onstage, including Adele, Kelly Clarkson and Latto. Billie Eilish described the trend as “infuriating”, while Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor said that “artists aren’t regarded as people anymore”.