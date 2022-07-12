Florence Pugh hits back at “vulgar” criticism of her body after wearing revealing dress

Florence Pugh has hit back at the “vulgar” criticism she received about her body after wearing a revealing dress at a Valentino fashion show.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (July 10), the Black Widow star called out those who had made derogatory remarks about her breasts, highlighting the cruel-natured tendency of some men to publicly comment on women’s bodies.

Alongside a series of images of herself in the pink gown, Pugh wrote: “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing.

“I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?”

She continued: “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.

“Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.

“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.

“What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.

Pugh went on to say that she was grateful for growing in a household with “very strong, powerful, curvy women,” and that she was raised to “be loud about being comfortable” in her body.

“It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive,” she continued. “I wore that dress because I know.

“If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know.”

She finished the post by adding: “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples… #fuckingfreethefuckingnipple.”

Florence Pugh will next appear alongside Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller about a woman who unearths a disturbing truth about the men in her utopian town.

The actress was also recently cast in Dune: Part Two, which is expected to arrive in cinemas in October 2023.