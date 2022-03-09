Florence Pugh in talks to star in ‘Dune: Part Two’

Florence Pugh is reportedly in line to star in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Midsommar star could be the first franchise newcomer to join the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

The actor is being considered to play Princess Irulan in the new film, who is the daughter of the Emperor. The Emperor Shaddam IV, who sends the Atreides family to Arrakis, is also yet to be cast.

Another role that has yet to be filled is that of Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of the baron who leads House Harkonnen.

Dune: Part Two is set to pick up where the first film left off, following Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides fighting to free Arrakis from House Harkonnen alongside the Fremen.

When news of the sequel was confirmed last year, Toby Emmerich, chairman at Warner Bros. Picture Group, said: “Denis Villeneuve has crafted a film that is both visually extraordinary and emotionally transporting, as evidenced by its global success both critically and at the box office.

“We are thrilled to continue on this journey with Denis and his cast and crew, and our partners at Legendary, and can’t wait to bring the next chapter of this epic tale to theatres in October 2023.”

In a four-star review of the first film, NME said that Dune was lacking in closure but “the sheer ambition on display here means you get plenty of bang for your buck”.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency-backed consortium Spice DAO has claimed an animated version of Dune has gone into development.