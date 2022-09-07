Florence Pugh to miss New York premiere of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Florence Pugh will miss the New York premiere of Don’t Worry Darling after ongoing speculation of a rift between her and director Olivia Wilde.

The pair both star in the upcoming thriller that follows a young couple (played by Pugh and Harry Styles) in the 1950s whose happy marriage begins to unravel as Pugh’s character becomes increasingly suspiciously of a secret project in her town.

However in the build-up to the film’s release numerous reports of a falling out between Pugh and Wilde have emerged.

Advertisement

Now, according to Rolling Stone, Pugh will not attend the New York premiere of the film on September 19. A reason has not yet been given although the actress is currently busy filming Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune sequel.

On the rumours of a rift and Pugh’s absence from the premiere, a source told the publication: “From what I understand, there is friction, but I don’t know why.

“It’s pretty clear she’s choosing not to be a part of the PR,” they continued. “It’s clearly not beneficial to Olivia to not have her be a part of the PR. It has to be a Florence decision.”

Despite her busy schedule – and the persistent rumours – Pugh did attend the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling although she wasn’t present for the accompanying press conference.

There, Wilde was asked directly about the rumours but she refused to encourage any further gossip.

Advertisement

“Florence is a force,” she said (via Variety). “We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on Dune.

“I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, and to [Dune director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing.”

Wilde added: “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”