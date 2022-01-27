Foo Fighters‘ new feature-length film STUDIO 666 is coming to cinemas in the UK and Ireland next month.

Directed by BJ McDonnell, the upcoming “horror-comedy” movie will follow Dave Grohl and co. as they move into a mansion in Encino, California that is “steeped in grisly rock and roll history” to record a new album.

Once they arrive, however, frontman Grohl “finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.

A clip from the movie was shared last December, with the first official trailer landing earlier this month.

Today (January 27) it’s been confirmed that STUDIO 666 will be released exclusively in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on February 25 via Sony Pictures UK. See the announcement tweet below.

I told you it was haunted. 🤘 #Studio666Movie starring the @FooFighters Exclusively At Cinemas February 25. pic.twitter.com/uTCP32twlC — Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) January 27, 2022

Speaking about the project, Grohl explained: “Yep…we actually went and made a big, loud, bloody horror movie. Because…why the hell not?

“After keeping STUDIO 666 our dirty little secret for years, we’re so fucking excited to bring it to you guys for a full-on theatrical release. This thing was MEANT for the big screen. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did making it.”

BJ McDonnell described the forthcoming film as “a perfect combination of all things I love”, adding: “Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture.”

He continued: “I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘Band’ movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles Help!, The Monkees Head, or KISS Meets The Phantom Of The Park.

“Take that 60’s / 70’s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and STUDIO 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

Foo Fighters recently shared a new track called ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’, which appears on the Apple TV+ revival of Fraggle Rock.

The band’s 10th studio album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, came out last February. They’ll showcase the record on a run of UK stadium shows this summer.