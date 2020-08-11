Forbes reveals list of world’s highest-paid actors this year

The list of the world’s highest-paid actors over the last year has been released by Forbes.

The list, based on earnings over the past 12 months, includes $140million (£105million) paid out by Netflix, over a quarter of the $545.5 million (£416m) paid out across the entire list.

The top 10 list is, as with last year, topped by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who was paid $87.5million (£66million) over the past 12 months, including $23.5m (£18m) for his role on upcoming Netflix original film Red Notice.

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds has come in second on the list, earning $20 million (£15m) for each of Six Underground and Red Notice, where he joins Johnson. Also in the top five are Mark Wahlberg, who made $58m (£44m), Ben Affleck ($55m/£42m) and Vin Diesel, who made $54m (£41m), despite the ninth Fast & Furious film being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus.

The top 10 is completed by Akshay Kumar, the only Bollywood star on the list, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, who makes the list after Disney acquired worldwide film rights for the Broadway production of Hamilton, and Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan.

See the full list here. The list of the world’s highest-paid actresses will follow in September.

Netflix, the leading spender on the list, is said to be investing over $17billion (£13bn) on content in the next year, while other actors on the list are set to have more big upcoming paydays.

Advertisement

Reynolds is said to be picking up north of $30m (£23m) from Apple TV+ for a role in A Christmas Carol, while Kumar is being paid $10m (£7.6m) by Amazon for an upcoming TV series.