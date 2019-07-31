Former Disney star Cameron Boyce’s cause of death revealed

The 20-year-old passed away earlier this month

Former Disney star Cameron Boyce’s cause of death has been revealed. The 20-year-old actor, who starred in the series Jessie and the film Descendants, passed away July 6.

Boyce had died in his sleep “due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition”, a spokesperson for his family said at the time. An autopsy was performed two days after his death, but the results had been delayed following further investigation.

Official records by the Los Angeles county coroner released Tuesday (July 30) show that Boyce’s “sudden unexpected death” was due to epilepsy, Deadline reports.

On July 16, Boyce’s family launched the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which according to its website aims to provide “young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity”. Donations will go to “charities that Cameron was passionate about”, Cameron’s father Victor Boyce said on Twitter.

Boyce’s family have continued to remember him with photos on social media:

The third Descendants film, which Boyce starred in, will premiere this Friday (August 2). Yesterday, his co-star Dove Cameron posted a photo of Boyce in the new film:

Before his death, Boyce was also slated to appear in new HBO show Mrs. Fletcher, as well as Paradise City, a spin-off of the film American Satan. Release dates for both have not been confirmed.