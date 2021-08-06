‘Framing Britney Spears’ director “totally understands” singer’s criticism of documentary

The director of Framing Britney Spears has responded to the singer’s criticism of the documentary, explaining how she “totally understands” her complaints.

The documentary, which was released in February, covers the popstar’s struggles with paparazzi harassment leading up to her current conservatorship battle. Posting on Instagram after its release, Spears deemed it “hypocritical” because they “criticise the media and then do the same thing” by focusing on the negative.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Samantha Stark and senior story editor Liz Day discuss the documentary’s impact and Spears’ response.

Advertisement

“While we were making the film, we talked a lot about re-traumatizing Britney and her family by showing these moments,” Stark said. “Part of the reason it’s called Framing Britney Spears is there are these still-photo frames that were humiliating to her. We thought it was really important to pull outside the frame because so many people had all these assumptions based on one frame, one still image that they saw.

“In the end, we felt like we had to put some of them in because we wanted people to have more context. We always tried to have her talk back to [the paparazzi] if we could. She 100 percent deserves to be mad that we’re still looking at those photos, because it’s ridiculous that we’re still looking at them, and they shouldn’t have been there in the first place.

“As much as I want to explain myself to her, I totally understand where she’s coming from.”

Framing Britney Spears has been nominated for two Emmy Awards in the categories of Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, and Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

Spears’ conservatorship battle is ongoing, with the singer’s lawyer recently filing new legal documents requesting a judge push forward a court hearing to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator. The next hearing is currently scheduled to take place on September 29.