‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary will premiere in the UK this week

Britney Spears documentary Framing Britney Spears is set to be available for UK viewers from this week.

The film, which looks at the singer’s career and the #FreeBritney campaign over the conservatorship she is under, has been widely talked-about since its release in the US a few weeks ago.

Viewers in Britain will be able to stream the documentary on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV tomorrow (February 16), both live from 9pm and on-demand thereafter.

Advertisement

Since the film aired in the US, a number of famous names including Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, Kacey Musgraves, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler have shared their support for Spears.

A clip of talk show host Craig Ferguson in which he refuses to mock spears amid her widely-publicised breakdown in 2007 has also gone viral since.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake, who has faced renewed scrutiny over his treatment of Spears during their relationship, has since apologised to her, as well as Janet Jackson over their 2004 Super Bowl performance.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” he said. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Advertisement

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

‘Framing Britney Spears’ is available on Sky Documentaries or with a contract-free NOW TV Entertainment Pass for £9.99 a month, a 7-day free trial is available for new users.