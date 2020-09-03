Francis Ford Coppola announces new cut of ‘The Godfather III’

Francis Ford Coppola has announced that a new version of The Godfather III is on the way.

Titled Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, the updated cut promises to be a “more appropriate conclusion” to The Godfather trilogy.

“[It’s] an acknowledgement of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became The Godfather: Part III,” Coppola said of the film’s new title.

“For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues,” the visionary filmmaker continued. “With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.”

In addition to the new edit, the film has also been restored in 4K and enhancements were made to the its original 5.1 audio mix.

After sifting through 300 cartons of negative film, Coppola’s team were able to replace over 50 lower resolution opticals and repair scratches, stains, and other anomalies that could not be addressed previously due to technology constraints.

Before getting a full release, The Godfather, Coda will screen in a select number of cinemas this December.

In 2008, Coppola restored The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II. More recently, he released a “final cut” version of Apocalypse Now.

Meanwhile, Francis Ford Coppola has supported Martin Scorsese’s recent comments about Marvel films, calling them “despicable.”

Scorsese recently doubled down on his comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe , likening the films once again to a “theme park.” Coppola’s comments came after he was awarded the Prix Lumiere in Lyon, France for his contribution to cinema.