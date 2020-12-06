Francis Ford Coppola has said he is “done with” The Godfather series ahead of the release of a new edit of the final part of the trilogy.

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone gives the 1990 movie The Godfather: Part III a new title and slightly shorter running time. It has also been restored to 4K and had enhancements made to its original 5.1 audio mix.

In a new interview, director Coppola seemed to confirm it would be the last Godfather release he would be involved in. “Me and The Godfather are done now,” he told the Guardian. “There is more that [screenwriter] Mario Puzo wrote that we never used.”

Advertisement

He continued to explain that that didn’t mean the film series couldn’t continue with others at the helm. “But I don’t own The Godfather, Paramount owns The Godfather, and they may well decide to make more films,” he said. “I feel that I’ve made my trilogy. I have other fish to fry.”

The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone was released in cinemas yesterday (December 5) and will arrive on Blu-Ray and digital download next week (8). It follows the 200 restorations of The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.

When the film was announced in September, Coppola said it was “an acknowledgement of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became The Godfather: Part III.”

Meanwhile, last year Coppola said he was “embarrassed” that Boris Johnson had named The Godfather as his favourite film of all time. “I feel badly that scenes in a gangster film might inspire any activity in the real world or [provide] encouragement to someone I see is about to bring the beloved United Kingdom to ruin,” he commented.