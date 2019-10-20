Francis Ford Coppola supports Martin Scorsese, calling Marvel films “despicable”

"I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again"

Francis Ford Coppola has supported Martin Scorsese’s recent comments about Marvel films, calling them “despicable”.

Scorsese recently doubled down on his comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, likening the films once again to a “theme park”.

Coppola’s comments came after he was awarded the Prix Lumiere in Lyon, France for his contribution to cinema.

He said: “When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration. (via Al Arabiya.)

“I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Coppola also spoke of new film Metropolis, a project he says he’s been developing for decades.

“I wanted to make a film about a human expression of what really is heaven on earth,” he said. “I would say it’s the most ambitious film [he’s worked on] – more than ‘Apocalypse Now’. That’s the problem.

“I think it would cost more than ‘Apocalypse Now’,” he continued. “It would be the biggest budget I ever had to work with.”

Coppola’s comments follow a host of film stars defending the MCU, with Spider-Man director James Gunn, who said he was “saddened” that the legendary director was “judging” his films like this, and Thor director Taika Waititi, who said: “Of course it’s cinema!”

Robert Downey Jr, meanwhile, said he “respects [Scorsese’s] opinion on the topic, and Friends star Jennifer Aniston says she thinks Marvel is “diminishing” the film industry.

Coppola, director of The Godfather, also recently said he was “embarrassed” that the film is Boris Johnson’s favourite, adding that the new Prime Minister would “ruin the UK”.