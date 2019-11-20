‘Freaks and Geeks’ creator Paul Feig discusses possibility of reunion movie

The director is at the helm of new Christmas movie 'Last Christmas'

Freaks and Geeks creator Paul Feig has discussed a potential revival of the cult show in a new interview with NME.

Feig is directing new Christmas movie Last Christmas, which stars Game Of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke.

Freaks and Geeks only ran for one season between 1999 and 2000, and the 20th anniversary of the show has prompted rumours of a revival.

Speaking of the possibility, Feig told NME: “We’ve thought about it. I’d only do it if I had the world’s greatest idea for it, but my instinct is to sort of step away and not do it. But never say never.

“It’s been talked about in the past,” he continued, “because I’ve made jokes in the past going ‘They’re all so famous that we can’t afford them’. They’ve said ‘No, we would do it’, but it has to be great. None of us want to make anything that’s not going to stand up to the quality of what we did before.

