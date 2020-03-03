‘Free Solo’ directors set to make film about 2018 Thai cave rescue

A new film is set to tell the story of the 2018 Thai cave rescue, with award-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin rumoured to be attached.

Vasarhelyi and Chin’s last project was a documentary, ‘Free Solo’, which focused on an extreme rock climber.

According to Deadline, the duo have now been approached by Universal to direct their developing film about the extraordinary events that took place inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai Province, Thailand.

In July 2018, a boys’ football team and their coach became trapped in an underwater cave over one thousand meters beneath the surface, after monsoon rains flooded the area. One attempted rescuer died, with three others hospitalised, before the group were eventually rescued.

The incident also featured a bizarre attempted intervention from Elon Musk, who claimed that he had built a submarine capable of transporting the stranded children one at a time. When one of the divers working on the mission, Vern Unsworth, expressed his doubts at the claim, Musk referred to Unsworth as a ‘pedo guy’.

Chin and Vasarhelyi won Best Feature Documentary at last year’s Oscars for ‘Free Solo’, which followed Alex Honnold as he free solo climbed the vertical rock formation El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

The film was a commercial success, grossing over $17.5M in the US, and went on to win six Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Director for a Doc/Non-Fiction Program for Chin and Vasarhelyi. The film also later won Best Documentary at the BAFTAs.