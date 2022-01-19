‘The French Dispatch’ screenplay now available to read in full online

The screenplay for Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Dispatch has just been made available to read online.

The film was released in cinemas last year, telling the story of a fictional newspaper called The French Dispatch and bringing to life several vignettes taken from the paper itself.

Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Benicio Del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray and Jeffrey Wright starred in the film.

Anderson co-wrote the screenplay with Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness and Jason Schwartzman. The director previously called the film “a love letter to journalists” and nodded to The New Yorker as a source of inspiration for the characters.

The screenplay is available to read on Deadline, after the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and was released via Searchlight Pictures in October 2021.

In a four-star review of The French Dispatch, NME wrote: “It’s been seven years since Anderson’s last live action movie, and The French Dispatch is probably his funniest work since 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom.

“It’s certainly the starriest. Regulars Murray, Brody and McDormand do the heavy lifting, while newbies like Chalamet and Léa Seydoux bring a freshness (and French-ness) that counteracts any potential fustiness from the antiquated aesthetic. The haters will hate, but this is top tier Wes Anderson.”

Meanwhile, Wes Anderson is set to direct an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix.

The film will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley.